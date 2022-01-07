Sports Illustrated Model Says Man Followed Her Home By Dropping Apple Tag In Her Coat

Alamy

A model has revealed she was stalked for ‘hours’ after someone planted an Apple AirTag in her coat pocket, describing it as the ‘scariest moment’ of her life.

Brooks Nader, who is best know for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, was at a bar in the Tribeca district of New York when a stranger is thought to have secretly slipped the tracking device, which allows users to see the location of Apple devices in proximity to the tag, into her coat.

Nader said it was only hours later that she released someone may have been following her, after her phone alerted her to an unknown item, informing her the item had been ‘moving with her for a while’ and ‘the owner can see its location’.

Alamy

‘I never share stuff like this but what the f*** does this mean?’ she asked her followers in an Instagram story. ‘This ‘device’ followed me for the last 5 hours to every location and was no one in my ‘network’.’

Nader eventually realised that she’d been carrying around the AirTag in her coat pocket, and shared her horror at the danger the device could have placed her in. ‘@Apple, did you take into consideration the danger and potentially fatal consequences this device has?’ she wrote in a follow-up story. ‘Ladies, check your bag, coat, pockets and surroundings. Disturbed isn’t even the word.’

@brooksnader/Instagram

Several other women have taken to social media to reveal their own experiences of being followed by AirTags, including a woman who said one of the devices was placed on her car.

Nader confirmed the AirTag didn’t belong to anyone she had been with that evening, telling MailOnline, ‘Basically, my coat was on the barstool at the Odeon in TriBeCa, which was my first location. I went to bathroom [and] left my coat on the chair and that’s when I think someone slipped it in. They then followed me for five hours all the way home.’

@brooksnader/Instagram

The model added that she hoped her experience would help alert other women to the dangers of AirTags and similar tracking devices, saying ‘I never thought anything like this could happen to me and it did… as women, we need to stick together and warn each other of situations like these.’

@brooksnader/Instagram

Nader later revealed that the scary incident had led her to reconsider her social media habits, urging her followers to avoid posting photos from public places until after they had left.