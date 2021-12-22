Squid Game Star HoYeon Jung Speaks Out On Weight Loss Addressing Fans’ Concern

Netflix/@hoooooyeony/Instagram

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has responded to fan concerns following her recent weight loss.

Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s hit Squid Game and recently became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram.

Since the show aired, fans have raised concerns about the star’s weight loss and have checked in to ask if her health is okay.

Alamy

In a recent interview with Star News, the model-turned-actress said the recent weight loss was due to her busy promotional schedule for the series in the US.

The South Korean actress said she ‘didn’t even have any time to eat’ during the travel and promotion for the press tour.

She continued:

So, I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came here [to America] are too loose now.

Jung also told The Hollywood Reporter that she lost ‘6 pounds in a week’ when the series became successful.

She added:

I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself.

In October this year, Squid Game reached 111 million viewers, making it the biggest launch in the streaming platform’s history.