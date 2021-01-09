Sacha Baron Cohen Calls Trump's Twitter Ban 'Most Important Moment In Social Media History' PA

Borat star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen has dubbed Donald Trump’s permanent Twitter suspension as the ‘most important moment in history of social media’.

Trump was banned indefinitely from the social media platform yesterday, January 8, after Twitter stated ‘we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence’.

Many have now applauded Twitter’s decision to remove Trump from the platform with The Trial of The Chicago 7 actor Baron Cohen included.

The 49-year-old tweeted, ‘This is the most important moment in the history of social media. The world’s largest platforms have banned the world’s biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate.’

He continued, ‘To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this–the entire world thanks you!’

Actor Josh Gad replied to Baron Cohen’s tweet with, ‘You my friend must be thanked. For using your voice and encouraging others to use their to stop the spread of @misinformation and hate.’

Meanwhile, Bette Midler tweeted in relation to Trump’s Twitter ban:

CHURCH BELLS! RING THROUGHOUT THE LAND, SO EVERYONE KNOWS! IT’S OVER! TRUMP SUSPENDED FROM INCITING TO VIOLENCE ON TWITTER!

TV presenter and long-time critic of Trump Chrissy Teigan of course had something to say on the matter, too. Sharing a tweet announcing the news of Trump’s suspension, Teigan simply wrote, ‘AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA […]’.

Trump had also been blocked from posting on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat – however, this is thought to only have been on a temporary basis.