Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Reunite For Special Birthday Zoom Call

This whole pandemic is hard on everyone, in a lot of different ways.

Yesterday, LeVar organised a Zoom thingy for all of us from TNG, because normally we would be together for Marina’s birthday, but obviously we can’t do that this year. For about 90 minutes or so, we all hung out, visited with each other, loved each other, and felt connected, as a family.

I didn’t realise until long after we had ended the thing, just how much it meant to me to be with my family, the family that loves me unconditionally, unselfishly, simply because I exist. I’ve been so focused on being a reliable husband and father, I haven’t had a moment to exhale, and just be a son who is scared and anxious and needs parents to just tell him everything is going to be okay, and who will acknowledge that he’s doing the best that he can.

I got all of that from my Star Trek family, at a time when I didn’t even know just how much I needed it. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for weeks, and yesterday, I exhaled for the first time.