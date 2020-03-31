Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Reunite For Special Birthday Zoom Call
The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reunited remotely on Sunday, March 29, for a very special occasion.
It was Marina Sirtis’s 65th birthday, and – of course – you can’t let a bit of isolation get in the way of celebrations.
On Monday afternoon, March 30, Sirtis shared a screenshot on Twitter of herself and her former castmates enjoying a Zoom call together.
‘I have the best friends in the world,’ she wrote. ‘Considering everything, this was the best birthday present.’
She finished off the post with the hashtag ‘TNG Rules’.
Joining Sirtis – who of course plays Deanna Troi – on the call was Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Brent Spiner (Datalore) and Gates McFadden (Beverley Crusher). What a team.
Others in the call shared screengrabs of their own on social media, with Burton writing: ‘Overcoming the distance…#family.’ McFadden added: ‘Different shot, but same amazing group. What a blast it was to chat away….and laugh. felt so good’.
Meanwhile, Wheaton’s wife, Anne, joined in on the comments section, writing: ‘I loved hearing Wil laughing with all of you. Happy birthday, sweet lady.’
Wil Wheaton also wrote a longer post on Facebook, for anyone who might be struggling with missing loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic social restrictions.
He said:
This whole pandemic is hard on everyone, in a lot of different ways.
Yesterday, LeVar organised a Zoom thingy for all of us from TNG, because normally we would be together for Marina’s birthday, but obviously we can’t do that this year. For about 90 minutes or so, we all hung out, visited with each other, loved each other, and felt connected, as a family.
I didn’t realise until long after we had ended the thing, just how much it meant to me to be with my family, the family that loves me unconditionally, unselfishly, simply because I exist. I’ve been so focused on being a reliable husband and father, I haven’t had a moment to exhale, and just be a son who is scared and anxious and needs parents to just tell him everything is going to be okay, and who will acknowledge that he’s doing the best that he can.
I got all of that from my Star Trek family, at a time when I didn’t even know just how much I needed it. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for weeks, and yesterday, I exhaled for the first time.
Wheaton added:
And can I just take a moment to observe how totally cool it is that we were using a real technology to be together, a technology that we used to pretend was real, for our job. I can’t prove that video conferencing like this exists because of Next Generation, but I can certainly choose to believe that we played some part in inspiring the engineers who developed it.
Wherever you are, I hope you’re getting the love and support that you need and deserve. We’re all going to get through this, together.
Happy birthday, Marina.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, birthday, Coronvavirus, Marina Sirtis, star trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Video Call, Zoom