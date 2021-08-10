Stephen Bear Brags About ‘Disgusting’ New Sex Video Tweet Despite Potentially Being Jailed For It

PA Images/@Jessica_Smithxo/Twitter

Stephen Bear has bragged about being in the ‘world’s hottest and most viral couple’ amid controversy over his explicit sex video with Jessica Smith, which could see him jailed for four years.

Two days ago, the reality star posted a video of girlfriend Smith performing oral sex on him in the shower during their holiday in Turkey. For the good of your stomach, we do not recommend watching it.

It’s racked up nearly two million views on Twitter, despite it being in violation of the platform’s community guidelines, with Bear saying he earned $1 million in just 12 hours through his AVN Stars account. There’s another thing to consider: the video is against the country’s laws.

@stephen__bear/Twitter

Sharing an article written by The Sun, breaking down who Smith is, Bear claimed: ‘The worlds hottest and most viral couple. Me and my girlfriend’s name has the most searches on Google that been confirmed in the past 15 years.’

The video has been branded ‘disgusting’ by viewers far and wide, with many appalled by Bear’s forcefulness and criticising Twitter for failing to take it down. ‘If anyone pushed my head the way Stephen bear did on the last few seconds of that video I’d upper cut the c*nt,’ one wrote.

@Jessica_Smithxo/Twitter

‘Twitter how do you allow this on your platform please?’ another asked. ‘Twitter is allowing that to be shared, truly hope underage young girls understand that type of behaviour is unacceptable,’ a third wrote.

However, Smith has already responded to the backlash. ‘People should worry about their own sex life before commenting on ours… people must be so bored in the bedroom to be so obsessed with us. I love my boyfriend with all my heart,’ she tweeted. Bear also shared a quote from Scarface and a side-by-side video of him and Al Pacino’s character, because that’s a normal thing to do.

Back in 2015, Turkey’s Constitutional Court outlawed the ‘production, ownership or distribution of pornographic materials containing ‘unnatural sexual behaviour”, punishable by up to four years in jail and a fine of around $35,000/£25,000.

@stephen__bear/Twitter

As per Al-Monitor, these ‘unnatural’ acts include oral, anal, group and gay and lesbian sexual encounters.

The law also states ‘any person who produces, conveys into the country, offers for sale, sells, transports, stores or offers for the use of others written or audio-visual materials of sexual acts performed with the use of force, animals, a human corpse, or in any other unnatural manner shall be sentenced to a penalty of imprisonment for a term of one to four years.’

The video is still live on Twitter at the time of writing. Bear is set to face trial next year, accused of secretly recording and sharing an explicit video of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison without her consent.

