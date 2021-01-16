Stephen Bear Previously Said He'd Fake Suicide Attempt Over Georgia Harrison Sex Tape Stephen Bear/georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

Stephen Bear said he would fake a suicide attempt to garner sympathy and distract from allegations against him from his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison.

In the video, which has since been deleted from his social media accounts, Bear said he would create a staged suicide scene before ‘getting a mate to save me’.

Advert 10

Yesterday, January 15, Bear was arrested and taken into police custody for questioning upon arriving at Heathrow Airport from Dubai on his 31st birthday.

Harrison has accused Bear of making a secret sex tape of her while they were in a relationship, showing it to his friends and sharing it on WhatsApp. She also claims Bear shared screenshots of the video to followers on his OnlyFans account, though Bear denied it was her in the video.

georgiaharrison/Instagram

Speaking in the now-deleted clip, shared by The Sun, Bear said: ‘I’ll get one of my mates to save me, I could easily set that up.’

Advert 10

‘Then you’ll all backtrack and delete all your comments. You’re lucky that I’m so strong and don’t give a monkeys what anyone else thinks,’ he told his followers.

He added: ‘So many people bang on about mental health. If anyone knows anything about mental health it’s me.’

Bear and Harrison first dated for a brief time in 2018. In March 2020, they rekindled their relationship but have broken up again since.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Harrison said Bear had CCTV around his house and that he ‘purposely got [her] in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV’.

Advert 10

stephenbear/Twitter

She wrote: ‘Firstly I had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because I was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh I have nothing to be ashamed about I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with.’

Since then, she said she had met at least two people who Bear has shown the video to, and that she had seen a screen recording of the video being shown to someone.

Harrison said she had ‘no other choice but to go public about this situation’, saying she’d decided to come forward ‘not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed.’

Advert 10

‘Also anyone who watched it [you’re] disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that especially as you can clearly see its CCTV and I don’t know its recording,’ she added.