Stephen Bear Released On Bail After Arrest Over Alleged Georgia Harrison Sex Tape

Stephen Bear Released On Bail After Arrest Over Georgia Harrison Sex Tape stevie_bear/Instagram/georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

Stephen Bear has been released on bail less than 24 hours after being arrested for allegedly secretly filming himself having sex with his ex-girlfriend.

Bear was taken into custody yesterday, January 16, at Heathrow airport after returning from a trip to Dubai.

Advert 10

Harrison has accused Bear of making a secret sex tape of her while they were in a relationship, showing it to his friends and sharing it on WhatsApp. She also claims Bear shared screenshots of the video to followers on his OnlyFans account, though Bear denied it was her in the video.

Georgia Harrison Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Essex Police told The Sun that Bear has been granted bail until February 10. A spokesperson said: ‘A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until 10 February.’

Following news of his arrest, Harrison posted a picture of herself in tears on Instagram, writing: ‘Nothing about current circumstances feels good, even the wins hurt me so so much because as an empath I just see the best in everyone and want the best for everyone.’

Advert 10

‘Just wanna go back to when everything was simple and there wasn’t so much drama’, she added.

Harrison first made the allegations against her ex-boyfriend in December. In a statement posted to her Instagram, Harrison said Bear had CCTV around his house and that he ‘purposely got [her] in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV’.

stephenbear/Twitter

She said:

Advert 10

Firstly I had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because I was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh I have nothing to be ashamed about I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with.

Accusing Bear of having shown the video to at least two people and having shared it online, Harrison said she had ‘no other choice but to go public about this situation’, saying she’d decided to come forward ‘not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed’.