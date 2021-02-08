Stephen Bear Roasted For Tweeting Ultrasound Of Woman's Twins As His Own stephenbear/Twitter

Stephen Bear is being roasted on Twitter for trying to pass off a picture of a woman’s ultrascan as his own.

This morning, February 8, the reality-TV personality shared an ultrasound alluding that he would soon become a father to twins. He captioned the picture: ‘Wasn’t expecting 2 … Think it’s time I should I grow up’.

Bear was quickly rumbled by a follower, who tweeted to say that he had stolen the image from a blogger, who goes by ‘Tall Mum in Manchester’.

Bear is now facing a string of backlash, with users criticising him for doing ‘anything for attention’. Others blasted him for joking about pregnancy and said it was an insult to all those unable to conceive children.

Aston Villa podcaster Ty Bracey replied to Bear’s tweet: ‘I literally just got the exact same photo off google, why make up lies.’

‘Absolutely disgusting! Using a scan picture from google. People out there desperate to be mums and to you this is some sort of joke,’ one user wrote.

Another said: ‘Why would you make this up using a stolen photo from the internet? I’m honestly baffled here.’

Bear is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing a sharing a sex video of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.

In December 2020, Harrison, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, accused her ex of making a secret sex tape of her while they were in a relationship, showing it to his friends and sending it on WhatsApp.

She also claims Bear shared screenshots of the video to followers on his OnlyFans account, though Bear denied it was her in the video.

Bear was arrested in January but has since been released on bail while authorities investigate.