Stephen Bear’s Latest Video Prompts Outrage At Twitter’s Pornography Policy

PA Images/@ b19_8ear/Instagram

Twitter has received backlash for its policy that allows pornography on the site in the wake of Stephen Bear’s recent posts.

The 31-year-old has shared several pornographic videos of him and his current girlfriend Jessica Smith on Twitter, and according to Twitter’s policy on sharing such content, Bear technically hasn’t done anything wrong.

As per Twitter’s policy, which was last updated in November 2019, it isn’t seen as a violation if the sexual content being shared is between two consenting people. If the content was shared without someone’s knowledge, this would not be allowed.

PA Images

Responding to the outrage people have expressed at Bear sharing pornographic videos, one of which is pinned to the top of his profile, he posted a screenshot of the social media’s policy on sharing such things.

The policy reads:

Pornography and other forms of consensually produced adult content are allowed on Twitter, provided that this media is marked as sensitive. Doing so provides people who may not want to see this type of content with a warning that they will need to acknowledge before viewing your media.

As to what does break its policy, it further explains, ‘You can’t post or share explicit images or videos that were taken, appear to have been taken or that were shared without the consent of the people involved.’

Examples of this are footage from hidden cameras, upskirting photos, and ‘images or videos that are taken in an intimate setting and not intended for public distribution’.

PA Images

People have since criticised this policy as the social media site allows people as young as 13 to join it, meaning they could access the type of content Bear has been posting.

One person responded to the Celebrity Big Brother winner’s tweet pointing out the fact that his videos didn’t violate Twitter’s policy saying, ‘The question you have to ask yourself Stephen, is this sh*t normal to post to a network that is viewed by millions. INC Kids….. Answer… NO [sic].’

Another person said, ‘Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,’ with others pointing out that it appears as if he has failed to tag his content as ‘sensitive’, which Twitter’s policy said someone must do so when sharing adult content.

Bear’s controversial posts come just months after he was arrested and charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, plus an allegation of harassment without violence earlier this year.

His ex-girlfriend, former Love Islander Georgia Harrison, made the allegations against him. He is set to face trial next year.