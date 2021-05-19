Stephen King Says JK Rowling Blocked Him For Supporting Trans Women
Author Stephen King has claimed that JK Rowling blocked him on Twitter for supporting trans women.
Rowling came under fire last year after her controversial tweets regarding the trans community.
In June, the Harry Potter author shared an article with the headline, Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate. Rowling then proceeded to poke fun at the publication’s use of the term ‘people who menstruate’.
She tweeted, ‘‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’. The author was then inundated with criticism for her tweet, with many deeming her transphobic.
In the wake of the backlash, Rowling deleted a tweet expressing her love of fellow author Stephen King and allegedly blocked him after finding out King was supportive of the trans community.
King told The Daily Beast:
Jo cancelled me. She sorta blocked me and all that. Here’s the thing: She is welcome to her opinion. That’s the way that the world works.
If she thinks that trans women are dangerous, or that trans women are somehow not women, or whatever problem she has with it – the idea that someone ‘masquerading’ as a woman is going to assault a ‘real’ woman in the toilet – if she believes all those things, she has a right to her opinion.
King voiced his opinion of trans women after one of his followers asked the author if he thought trans women are women, to which he replied, ‘Yes I do’. This response is apparently what Rowling took issue with, according to King.
He further explained, ‘It’s like the old saying, ‘I don’t agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’ So, nobody has ‘cancelled’ JK Rowling. She’s doing fine. I just felt that her belief was, in my opinion, wrong. We have differing opinions, but that’s life.’
Despite the controversy surrounding Rowling’s views of trans women, King described them as being ‘an outlier in her entire political spectrum’ and explained that Rowling was ‘very much anti-Brexit and very much anti-Trump’.
‘She’s on the side of the angels in most respects, but she does have this one thing that she’s very vehement about. No doubt,’ he added.
Topics: Celebrity, Controversy, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Now, stephen king, Transphobia