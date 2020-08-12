Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Says There’ll ‘Continue To Be Love’ For Ellen Despite Toxic Workplace Claims
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has spoken out saying there will ‘continue to be love’ following claims that the working environment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is ‘toxic’.
The 37-year-old DJ has featured on the show since 2014 and, despite saying there was love and there still will be love, he stated that there are still things to be addressed.
Last month, 10 former Ellen employees are reported to have faced alleged racism, fear and intimidation while working behind the scenes of the show.
Following the claims, the show is undergoing an internal investigation, with WarnerMedia enlisting its staff relations group and a third-party firm to interview current and former staffers about their experiences on the show.
Meanwhile, Boss has spoken out for the first time on the matter.
Speaking to US Weekly yesterday, August 11, Boss said:
We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love. Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love.
He added that despite everything that is going on, he’s ‘of course’ still anxious to return to work.
After the claims came out, DeGeneres wrote an open letter apologising for the way people felt.
In the letter seen by US Weekly, she wrote:
On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.
Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.
Ellen went on to say she wasn’t ‘able to stay on top of everything’ and that she ‘relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done’, adding ‘clearly some didn’t’.
The 62-year-old continued:
I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.
The likes of Katy Perry, comedian Kevin Hart and DeGeneres’s wife Portia De Rossi have defended the TV show host following the allegations.
