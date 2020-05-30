Steve Carell And Seth Rogen Among Celebrities Paying Minnesota Protesters’ Bail
Celebrities such as Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Janelle Monáe are donating money to help bail out protesters in Minnesota.
A public outcry began this week following the untimely death of George Floyd, a black man who lost his life after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.
Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but thousands of protesters are still gathering in the streets to address the injustice and demand further action.
The demonstrations have lead to numerous arrests, including that of a CNN correspondent and his entire crew, who were apprehended by police in shocking live on air scenes.
The Minnesota Freedom Fund is a nonprofit organisation helping to bail out low-income individuals, and in the wake of the protests dozens of celebrities have stepped in to boost the amount of money the charity has access to.
Some posted screenshots of their donations on Twitter, with rapper Noname encouraging her celebrity followers to follow suit.
She wrote:
Just gave $1000 to @MNFreedomFund. Celebrity accounts that follow me… match.
Similar tweets have appeared on numerous high-profile accounts, with some sparking a long thread of replies from celebrities simply writing: ‘matched’.
Donations have come from the likes of Rogen, Carell and Monáe, as well as Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz, Avengers actor Don Cheadle, actor Jameela Jamil and comedian Rob Delaney.
As well as offering donations, many celebrities have used their platform to speak up about racism and injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Star Wars actor John Boyega made his opinions clear as he tweeted: ‘I really f*cking hate racists’, shortly after demanding the police officers responsible needed to be ‘charged severely’.
He wrote:
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle… Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.
Former president Barack Obama released a lengthy statement on the matter, writing in part:
It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’.
This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 in America. It can’t be ‘normal’. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest deals, we can and must be better.
In the wake of the riots, Mayor Jacob Frey ordered for a curfew be imposed in all public places in Minneapolis’ Twin Cities. The curfew will be in place from 8pm local time tonight, May 30, until 6am on Sunday, during which time people ‘must not travel on any public street or in any public place’.
Though protests might be limited to certain times, the fight for justice cannot stop.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, Arrests, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Now, Racism, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell
CreditsNoname/Twitter
Noname/Twitter