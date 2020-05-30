Steve Carell And Seth Rogen Among Celebrities Paying Minnesota Protesters’ Bail

It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’.

This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 in America. It can’t be ‘normal’. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest deals, we can and must be better.