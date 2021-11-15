unilad
Steve Irwin Day: Bindi Irwin Shares Heartwarming Tribute To The Crocodile Hunter

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Nov 2021 08:44
Steve Irwin Day: Bindi Irwin Shares Heartwarming Tribute To The Crocodile HunterAlamy

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father with a touching social media post to celebrate ‘Steve Irwin Day’.

The annual event of Steve Irwin Day takes place today, November 15, in celebration of the life and legacy of the Crocodile Hunter who passed away in September 2006 at the age of 44.

According to the event’s website, the day is also focused on raising money for the ‘Wildlife Warriors’ at Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family continue to work following the zookeeper’s death.

Steve Irwin (Alamy)Alamy

Money raised allows the staff at Australia Zoo to ‘help continue Steve’s conservation work and the preservation of wildlife and wild places’, with guests visiting on Steve Irwin Day encouraged to wear their ‘best khakis’ in honour of Irwin.

Bindi took to Instagram to spread the word of Steve Irwin Day by sharing a throwback picture of herself and her father from when she was a young girl.

Alongside the image, she wrote: ‘Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.’

Irwin’s son, 17-year-old Robert, also paid tribute to his father with an image taken of the family prior to Irwin’s passing.

He wrote:

Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was.

Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for.

As well as his two children, Irwin is survived by his wife, Terri, and Bindi’s young daughter, Grace.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin

