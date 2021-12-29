unilad
Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Opens Up About How She Dealt With The Grief Of Her Father’s Tragic Death

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Dec 2021 14:08
Bindi Irwin was determined to ‘stand up and be strong’ following the death of her father, Steve Irwin, as she opened up about how she dealt with her grief after his sudden passing.

The zookeeper, who was just eight years old when Irwin died in 2006, has continued her father’s legacy after living most of her life in the spotlight following his death, and recently revealed that she made the conscious decision to make ‘something good’ out of her family’s tragedy.

‘For us losing dad is probably the hardest thing we’ve ever gone through and our grief walks beside us everyday,’ Irwin said during an appearance on the What About Death? podcast. ‘I remember thinking, this emotion is going to shape me; this is going to be a real turning point on how I continue on with the rest of my life and I want to be strong for my family.’

Despite being just eight years old, Irwin chose to speak at her father’s memorial service, telling mourners, ‘I have the best daddy in the whole world and I will miss him every day.’

As she recalled on the podcast, Bindi knew following Irwin’s death that she wanted to do what she could to ‘help and reach out to people’.

‘One day – I wrote it in my journal, actually – I was like, ‘This is it; I am choosing not to wallow in sadness anymore. I am choosing to find the strength that dad had and continue on,’ she revealed.

Now married and a parent herself to nine-month-old Grace Warrior, the 23-year-old conservationist remains central to the work of the Australia Zoo, which is still owned by her mother, Terri Irwin, alongside her brother, Robert, and husband Chandler.

She frequently speaks about her father’s inspirational legacy, writing in a post to mark the annual Steve Irwin day in Australia last month, ‘Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer.’

