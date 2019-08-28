Steve Jobs Is Alive And Living In Egypt, Conspiracy Theorists Claim

PA/Reddit/sheshesheqwerty

Conspiracy theorists are convinced Steve Jobs is alive and living in Egypt, despite his death being confirmed in 2011.

A photo has emerged on Reddit showing a man who looks strikingly like the Apple founder, leaving some people convinced it must be the man himself.

Hundreds of people debated over the picture, which is said to have been taken in Egypt, with many commenting to suggest it’s more than just a doppelgänger of the tech guru.

One curious Reddit user commented:

Honestly, wouldn’t put it past him. His love for Egypt and that type of simple living.

Another added:

I know this is supposed to be a joke, but WTF, this guy looks too much like Steve Jobs to be so random.

The man in the photo is holding his chin while he looks on deep in thought – a position which Jobs was known for holding while he concentrated in thought.

One person responded, ‘he has the pose down. This is super weird. Very close resemblance.’

The man in the picture certainly isn’t donning Jobs’ trademark black turtleneck and blue bootcut jeans because, y’know, it’s probably roasting in Egypt, but he is wearing glasses which look distinctly like the Apple boss’.

In the picture, he wears a beige robe with bare feet, which some people have suggested would correlate with Jobs’ interest in Buddhism and spirituality.

However, another person was quick to point out the man was wearing an analog watch, while Jobs would almost certainly be wearing an Apple watch.

A second Reddit user said Jobs can’t alive because he wouldn’t have been able to let Apple take the turn it has in the eight years since his death.

They said:

I want to believe, but Jobs wouldn’t mentally be able to just let Apple rest on its laurels for as long as it been.

The user who uploaded the picture to Reddit didn’t specify a date as to when it was taken, or give details to its exact location.

Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011, at the age of 56.

He stepped had away from the company which he built, however returned in 1997 when it was close to bankruptcy.

After that, Apple went on to become the first company in history to gain a mark a market value of more than US$1 trillion.

