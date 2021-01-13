Steve-O Raises Over $480,000 To Help Build Youth Skateparks With Tony Hawk
A legend in his own right, Steve-O has raised over $480,000 to help build a youth skatepark with Tony Hawk, and now is now looking to get others on board with his 8 X 10 challenge.
The 46-year-old Jackass star put his daredevil talents to good use last year, selling off signed 8 X 10 prints of himself performing stunts. This included one which showed him backflipping from a three-story building and another where he duct-taping himself to a freeway billboard.
Steve-O managed to raise $600,000 for good causes in 2020, raising an incredible $480,516.29 for Hawk’s The Skatepark Project with an enormous double-autographed pic of both him and Hawk pulling off a simultaneous wall ride.
The Skatepark Project – formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation – helps ‘underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth’.
The foundation aims to see a ‘skatepark in every neigbourhood’:
We’ve helped fund more than 600 skateparks in communities all across the country serving more than 6-million skaters (and counting).
When you fundraise for us, your help provides on-going support and services to individuals all across the world working tirelessly to see a skatepark built in their community.
In a thank you post addressed to his fellow skateboard enthusiast, Hawk remarked that this was one of the most ‘successful fundraisers ever’ for the project:
Our original goal was $100,000 even though we thought that might be too ambitious. We ended up selling (and signing) 12,000 prints over the course of 2 weeks to raise nearly $500k for skateparks.
The photograph in question was shot by Atiba Jefferson, an American photographer well known for his skateboarding photography.
Now Steve-O is asking more celebs to get involved with his 8 X 10 challenge, calling upon famous faces such as Machine Gun Kelly.
He told Too Fab:
I’m going with… Machine Gun Kelly. Yeah, I think he could sell a lot. Machine Gun Kelly is such a stunt-y guy; he’s climbing up billboards, he’s climbing all over everything during his concerts — I think he could do a really epic photo.
Another star Steve-O had in mind was Demi Lovato, stating:
Oh my God — Demi Lovato would be a big one. I’m calling out Demi Lovato.
Speaking about why this challenge is so particularly important right now, Steve-O continued:
With this pandemic, how many people lost their livelihoods? How many people can’t eat? It’s heartbreaking.
And anybody who is in a position to help with a huge following, it’s such an easy thing to do, it’s such a fun thing to do. You print a cool photo, you sign it, you sell it for charity, you give 100% of the proceeds to a charity of your choice.
I came up with over $600,000 for charity last year — and that’s me, I’m not a big deal. Let’s get everybody.
You can make a donation to The Skatepark Project here.
