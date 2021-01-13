unilad
Steve-O Raises Over $480,000 To Help Build Youth Skateparks With Tony Hawk

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Jan 2021 13:31
Steve-O Raises $480,000 To Help Build Youth Skatepark With Tony HawkSteve-O Raises $480,000 To Help Build Youth Skatepark With Tony HawkPA Images

A legend in his own right, Steve-O has raised over $480,000 to help build a youth skatepark with Tony Hawk, and now is now looking to get others on board with his 8 X 10 challenge.

The 46-year-old Jackass star put his daredevil talents to good use last year, selling off signed 8 X 10 prints of himself performing stunts. This included one which showed him backflipping from a three-story building and another where he duct-taping himself to a freeway billboard.

Steve-O managed to raise $600,000 for good causes in 2020, raising an incredible $480,516.29 for Hawk’s The Skatepark Project with an enormous double-autographed pic of both him and Hawk pulling off a simultaneous wall ride.

Steve-OSteve-Osteveo/Instagram

The Skatepark Project – formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation – helps ‘underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth’.

The foundation aims to see a ‘skatepark in every neigbourhood’:

We’ve helped fund more than 600 skateparks in communities all across the country serving more than 6-million skaters (and counting).

When you fundraise for us, your help provides on-going support and services to individuals all across the world working tirelessly to see a skatepark built in their community.

In a thank you post addressed to his fellow skateboard enthusiast, Hawk remarked that this was one of the most ‘successful fundraisers ever’ for the project:

Our original goal was $100,000 even though we thought that might be too ambitious. We ended up selling (and signing) 12,000 prints over the course of 2 weeks to raise nearly $500k for skateparks.

The photograph in question was shot by Atiba Jefferson, an American photographer well known for his skateboarding photography.

Steve-OSteve-OPA Images

Now Steve-O is asking more celebs to get involved with his 8 X 10 challenge, calling upon famous faces such as Machine Gun Kelly.

He told Too Fab:

I’m going with… Machine Gun Kelly. Yeah, I think he could sell a lot. Machine Gun Kelly is such a stunt-y guy; he’s climbing up billboards, he’s climbing all over everything during his concerts — I think he could do a really epic photo.

Another star Steve-O had in mind was Demi Lovato, stating:

Oh my God — Demi Lovato would be a big one. I’m calling out Demi Lovato.

Steve OSteve OPA Images

Speaking about why this challenge is so particularly important right now, Steve-O continued:

With this pandemic, how many people lost their livelihoods? How many people can’t eat? It’s heartbreaking.

And anybody who is in a position to help with a huge following, it’s such an easy thing to do, it’s such a fun thing to do. You print a cool photo, you sign it, you sell it for charity, you give 100% of the proceeds to a charity of your choice.

I came up with over $600,000 for charity last year — and that’s me, I’m not a big deal. Let’s get everybody.

You can make a donation to The Skatepark Project here.

