Steve-O Rips Off Part Of His Ear In Stunt With UFC Star Jon Jones Jon Jones/Twitter

If you’re squeamish, you should probably look away now, because this article contains some pretty gross details of Steve-O’s latest injury.

The Jackass star has had part of his ear ripped off after a bizarre stunt with MMA fighter Jon Jones.

It came after Steve-O, real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover, revealed he wanted to know what it felt like to have cauliflower ear, so as Jackass logic would have it, he decided getting Jon Jones to smash a hammer over it would be the best way of going about it.

Seriously, if you’re creeped out by blood, you do not want to watch this:

In the clip, Steve-O can be seen lying down with his ear resting on a metal bar from a piece of gym equipment, as Jones stands above him wielding a massive hammer.

‘I’m getting ready to hurt Steve-O,’ the fighter tells the camera.

Without showing the actual moment the hammer makes contact with ear (thank goodness), the clip then cuts to a close up of Steve-O’s head absolutely streaming with blood, and a noticeable chunk missing from his ear.

Yup, I feel sick too.

‘Steve-O came to town, started talking sh*t,’ Jones can heard saying. ‘You see how that turned out for him. I ripped half his ear off. You think Mike Tyson did something to Holyfield? Mike Tyson had nothing.’

It comes after Steve-O spent time training at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but of course he wasn’t going to let his time pass without some sort of bizarre Jackass stunt along the way.

If we’re being totally honest, Steve-O losing part of an ear is basically just another day at the office for the stuntman, however he did recently reveal a time where he *almost* took it too far and came ‘close to death’.

Speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he said:

The closest I’ve ever come to death, like actual death, I think was scuba diving. We were somewhere, I can’t remember what part of the world maybe… I don’t know, we were some part of the world.

Steve-O Rips Off Part Of His Ear In Stunt With UFC Star Jon Jones PA Images

Steve-O said they were preparing to scuba dive with sharks, when he began making his way down to the bottom, where he was told the sharks would be.

He recalled:

I don’t know if I was coming up or down but at one point someone grabs my fin and I don’t know what’s going on. When we get up they’re screaming at me, ‘You mother f*cker, you almost died and I almost died trying to save you.’ It was because I was doing it wrong. I was like, ‘Dude, they said the sharks were at the bottom,’ so yeah, it’s f*cked up.

At this stage, nothing would surprise us anymore, Steve-O.