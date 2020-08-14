Steve-O Stunt Backfires As Jackass Star Duct Tapes Himself To Billboard steveo/Instagram

Once a jackass, always a jackass.

Advert

Yes, you read the headline correctly, former big-time lunatic Steve-O, known for his regular appearances on the infamous stunt show Jackass, has only gone and stuck himself to a flipping billboard.

The 46-year-old, real name Stephen Glover, shared the stunt with his online followers, after he bought billboard space and thought it a good idea to duct tape himself to it and elevate it to precarious heights.

The star recorded the entire thing on his mobile phone, reassuring fans that, despite the unsafe nature of what he was doing it was all in fact perfectly safe.

Advert

‘I’m attached to a billboard right now,’ he told viewers. ‘And want to emphasise that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely.’

‘There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out,’ he nonchalantly added, as he taped himself onto the sign located at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street, in Los Angeles.

Just 90 minutes into yesterday’s prank, August 13, firefighters arrived on the scene to rescue him, despite an unsettling insistence that he was fine. He was adamant he’d not broken the law either, so didn’t see what all the fuss was about.

Steve-O Stunt Backfires As Jackass Star Duct Tapes Himself To Billboard steveo/Instagram

‘They say that they’re not sure I’m committing any crimes. I don’t think so. I paid for the billboard, man.’

No charges were filed against the outrageous stunt or for the wasting hours of firefighters’ time and resources – something Steve-O claims he never wished to do in the first place, before saying he hoped the incident ensures ‘nobody gets too upset’.

Sadly for him, the Police Dept. Commanding Officer for Hollywood Patrol Division Brian Bixler, was not too impressed by his antics, stating ‘a lot of resources’ were used in efforts to secure his safety.

‘We’re trying to keep them minimum for the fire department. But definitely the fire department has a lot of rigs out here, and it takes a lot of resources away from what we should be doing — make people safe.’

Advert

Bixler was left further unimpressed after seeing 100 or so fans gathered below, all of whom were not wearing face masks or social distancing, citing how that can’can create a problem for our communities.’

The TV personality revealed that the reason for the stunt was actually to promote his multimedia comedy special called Gnarly. He posted a photo of the dizzying height he was stuck to, with the caption: ‘It’s called Gnarly and, if you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!’