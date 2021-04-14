unilad
Steve Urkel Actor Jaleel White Launches ‘Purple Urkel’ Cannabis Brand

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Apr 2021 12:52
Steve Urkel Actor Jaleel White Launches 'Purple Urkel' Cannabis BrandWarner Bros. Television Distribution/PA Images

Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel, has launched his own cannabis line named ‘Purple Urkel’.

With cannabis being legalised in several states, the drug is expected to rake in millions for the American economy, and evidently White wants a piece of the action.

His brand, ItsPurple, will include variations of the Purple Urkel strain of weed, which coincidentally boasts the same name as his Family Matters character.

PA PA Images

According to Forbes, the line is set to drop in California next week, with the hopes of expanding the brand at a later date.

Discussing his new venture, White told the publication:

The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed. It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?

The actor has created ItsPurple in partnership with 710 Labs, something that came about after he met its founder, Brad Melshenker, on a flight several years ago.

710 LABS X ITSPURPLE710 LABS X ITSPURPLE

Melshenker explained, ‘Over the years Jaleel and I became friends and organically our conversations developed into a project. He was on a journey to find the real Purple Urkel from back in the early 2000s.’

‘Not only that, he wanted to find the most flavourful purple cultivars and had been collecting seeds with his friend Sean over the years just for this purpose,’ he added.

ItsPurple’s line of Purple Urkel will be sold as eight different strengths along with vape pens with 710 Labs’ proprietary live resin pods and Noodle Doinks.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

