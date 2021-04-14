Steve Urkel Actor Jaleel White Launches ‘Purple Urkel’ Cannabis Brand

Warner Bros. Television Distribution/PA Images

Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel, has launched his own cannabis line named ‘Purple Urkel’.

With cannabis being legalised in several states, the drug is expected to rake in millions for the American economy, and evidently White wants a piece of the action.

His brand, ItsPurple, will include variations of the Purple Urkel strain of weed, which coincidentally boasts the same name as his Family Matters character.

According to Forbes, the line is set to drop in California next week, with the hopes of expanding the brand at a later date.

Discussing his new venture, White told the publication:

The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed. It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?

The actor has created ItsPurple in partnership with 710 Labs, something that came about after he met its founder, Brad Melshenker, on a flight several years ago.

Melshenker explained, ‘Over the years Jaleel and I became friends and organically our conversations developed into a project. He was on a journey to find the real Purple Urkel from back in the early 2000s.’

‘Not only that, he wanted to find the most flavourful purple cultivars and had been collecting seeds with his friend Sean over the years just for this purpose,’ he added.

ItsPurple’s line of Purple Urkel will be sold as eight different strengths along with vape pens with 710 Labs’ proprietary live resin pods and Noodle Doinks.