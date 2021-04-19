Steve Urkel Smokes Weed With Snoop Dogg To Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis

Tiller Fight Club

Steve Urkel returned to TV with Snoop Dogg to promote his new Purple Urkle cannabis brand.

The iconic Family Matters character, portrayed by Jaleel White, appeared in a commercial during Triller’s Fight Night on Fite.TV ahead of Jake Paul’s face-off with Ben Askren.

Advert 10

In the advert, the pair smoke some Purple Urkle weed, courtesy of the former sitcom star’s latest cannabis venture amid rampant legalisation across the US.

During the skit, Snoop tells Steve he doesn’t like to drink alcohol, preferring to smoke weed. At this point, his eyes light up before pulling out a stash of Purple Urkle, promising all his strains ‘have extreme potency’.

Snoop says: ‘The stranger the strain, the stronger my gain.’ Soon after, the rapper uses a 710 Labs vape – which he describes as a ‘spaceship pen’ – before turning into a small dog. ‘Hey Snoop, you doing okay? I warned ya, that Purple Urkle is some potent stuff,’ the character says.

Advert 10



On his itsPurpl website, White wrote: ‘For over 20 years, friends and family have sent me photos of my TV character self plastered across a wide range of cannabis products. The best part: everyone always thinks they’re the first… from eighth jars to rolling trays to rap song mentions, Purple Urkle and I have lived apart like fraternal twins separated at birth.’

He added: ‘Anyone who knows me personally as Jaleel White, knows I am an ardent seeker of curated adventures, big laughs, and excellent food. All three of these interests are enormously enhanced by top shelf cannabis.’

The actor’s Purple Urkle weed will launch on April 20, aka 4/20.

Advert 10