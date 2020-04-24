Stormi Interrupts Travis Scott’s Fortnite Concert Twice In Adorable Instagram Story

Two-year-old Stormi wasn’t going to let an Instagram story steal her dad Travis Scott’s attention, so instead she decided to interrupt his livestream – twice.

Scott debuted a new track during a virtual concert on Fortnite yesterday, April 23, in which the singer transformed into a virtual, skyscraper-sized version of himself and teleported across the game’s landscape while performing his songs.

The unique concert attracted more than 12 million people and broke a Fortnite record in the process, but there was one person who wasn’t so bothered about watching Scott’s performance – his very own daughter.

To be fair, Stormi is only young, and probably didn’t realise the importance of the situation. She just wanted her dad’s attention, and apparently something to do with a hamburger.

Scott went live on Instagram during the concert so he could enjoy the show along with his fans, but Stormi came calling in the middle of it, inquiring about some hamburger, and her dad was only too happy to give her the focus she desired.

Scott picked up Stormi and encouraged her to say ‘hi’ to his audience, though the youngster didn’t really seem to have a clue what was going on and looked closely at the screen before asking: ‘what’s that?’

While the scene was pretty cute, I can’t imagine every Travis Scott fan and Fortnite player would have been too impressed at the intrusion – they were most likely just there for the concert, so they probably weren’t quite the right audience for his baby’s antics.

Still, Scott was happy to share the spotlight, and he briefly paused the livestream when Stormi grabbed his PlayStation 4 controller and proceeded to have a stab at the game herself.

The singer explained to his followers that ‘Stormi took over’ and he’d be ‘back [in] one sec’, while proudly filming her as she rocked a huge pair of headphones.

Stormi also asked her dad to watch a movie, so he assured fans he’d be back once he’d chosen a film to keep the little girl entertained.

Though the livestream might not have gone exactly to plan, Scott went on to thank his followers for their support in a tweet after the concert.

He wrote:

Honestly today was one of the most inspiring days. Love every single one of u guys. And i know times are weird for us. But for one moment to be able to have the ragers to rage where ever you are is amazing. Love u guys with all my body. !!!!

Scott might have to put on a movie for Stormi before he starts his next livestream if he wants to get through it uninterrupted, though at least she is a very cute reason to be distracted!