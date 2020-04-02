Stranger Things’ David Harbour Just Gave Out His Mobile Number And Wants You To Text Him
David Harbour has given out his mobile number because he genuinely wants people to text him.
While most celebrities would have a heart attack at the idea of their phone number being leaked online, David Harbour has given his out on purpose.
Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things actor encouraged his 5.6 million followers to drop him a message.
God only knows the influx of messages he received upon sharing his mobile number but he reassured fans that if he becomes ‘completely overwhelmed’ and finds the whole thing a disaster, he’ll let everyone know.
While it’s quite a burden to bare to reply to so many people, I’m sure he’ll bring a lot of smiles to a lot of faces to those he (hopefully) replies to.
As well as Netflix’s Stranger Things, David will star in Marvel film Black Widow which was supposed to be released next month.
The release date has been postponed in light of recent events and a new date is yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.
David will star as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, along with Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow, Rachel Wiesz as Melina Vostokoff, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
Hopefully Harbour won’t accidentally give away any plot endings while texting fans, something which he did on Saturday Night Live in regards to the Stranger Things season three finale.
Sharing the video on social media Hopper, sorry, Harbour wrote:
Text me (please not just ‘i love stranger things’ but with info about yourself, where are you? what do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family? Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?) 1 917 540 5294.
Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, i won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens) but I will try to compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future.
While acting as Hopper on SNL, Pete Davidson says to him (spoiler alert!), ‘Didn’t you, like, die at the end of the show?’, to which David replies ‘er, no’ then stumbles over his words. Oops.
It’s unknown when season 4 of Stranger Things will be released, so we’ll have to wait and see what really did happened to Hopper.
Maybe we should drop David a text to see if he knows?
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Actor, Black Widow, David Harbour, Instagram, Phone number, Stranger Things
CreditsComicbook.com and 1 other
Comicbook.com
Black Widow Star David Harbour Wants You to Text Him, Hopes to Get Project Going Featuring Fans and Friends
David Harbour/Instagram