Stranger Things Star David Harbour Marries Singer Lily Allen PA Images

David Harbour, known for his role as Hopper in Stranger Things, has tied the knot with singer Lily Allen in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The two stars are thought to have obtained a marriage licence last week, and it’s now been reported that the couple were married in the Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday, September 7.

Guests at the chapel, which can seat up to about 30 people, would have had to wear face masks during the gathering, but the bride and groom did not. Lily is said to have used her previous married name, Lily Cooper, during the ceremony.

Brendan Paul, who owns the Graceland Wedding Chapel and who is also one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Vegas, conducted the ceremony, The Sun reports.

A source from Paul’s Vegas home said the impersonator could not comment on the ceremony ‘because of privacy’, but that Paul is ‘really well known as Elvis’.

Rumours of the couple’s engagement began to circulate in April after Lily posted a picture to Instagram showing her wearing what appeared to be a huge engagement ring on her ring finger.

The pair began to date last year and were spotted together on the tube in London in September, when they attended a boxing match between Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena, Cosmopolitan reports. Their relationship began after David split from actor and singer Alison Sudol.

Their relationship appeared to be confirmed when they shared a kiss on the pavement after having lunch at Cafe Gitane in New York City in October, and they soon began to appear together on red carpets and in photos on each other’s social media pages.

This week, TMZ reported that the pair had obtained a marriage licence that would allow them to tie the knot within the year, but evidently they were keen to kick off married life as soon as possible.

Smile singer Lily was previously married to Sam Cooper, with who she shares two daughters, Ethel-Mary, nine, and Marnie-Rose, seven. Last month, David, Lily and her two children enjoyed a holiday to Croatia after lockdown restrictions were eased to allow travel.

The newly married couple spent lockdown together, during which time they celebrated David’s 45th birthday in April and Lily’s 35th birthday in May.

Congratulations to the bride and groom!