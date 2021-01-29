T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sex Trafficking After More Than 15 Women Come Forward PA

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, have been accused of sex trafficking by more than 15 women.

Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the family, has made the allegations on Instagram, posting a string of alleged abuse victims’ statements to her story.

The statements allege that the couple coerced and women into dangerous sexual situations using drugs and money.

One anonymous woman said she met the rapper in Atlanta when she was 19, who then introduced her to his wife. The victim alleges that the couple would fly her everywhere with them and give her money in exchange for sex.

‘He’d give me molly and water to loosen me up,’ she added.

Another woman detailed an incident that took place in 2016. She said she visited the couple at their suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Upon entry, her phone was confiscated and drugs, such as cocaine, were handed out, Rap-Up reports.

‘I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom to the bathroom, to the living room. One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber,’ the woman said.

She said she witnessed the rapper tell his security to ‘pick this b*tch up off the bed’ as she was unable to walk. According to her statement, the alleged victim was ‘almost unconscious’ and her pulse ‘barely there’.

One of the statements came from an alleged underage victim, who claimed that she and a friend were pressured for sex. Another said the girls ‘were so high it seemed like they were dead’.

The statements come after Peterson made her own allegations against the rapper earlier this week, accusing him of holding a gun to her head following a physical altercation with his assistant.

Her claims were rebuked by Tiny, who dismissed them as false ‘harassment’.

‘Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused,’ she said in a comment left on The Shade Room’s Instagram.

‘Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE,’ she added.

In a statement to her Instagram, Peterson said she would continue to bring awareness to the allegations and pursue civil legal action against the couple.