T.I. And Tiny Under Investigation Over New Sexual Assault Allegations

T.I and his wife Tiny are being investigated by police over new allegations of sexual harassment, drugging and trafficking.

The allegations were made in April by two women who filed police reports on separate incidents with the Los Angeles Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The first woman, who remains anonymous, claims that the rapper and his wife ‘most likely drugged’ her before sexually assaulting her in 2005. The woman says that T.I and Tiny – real name Tameka Harris – met her at a club in Los Angeles, where she had a sip of Tiny’s drink, which she believes was spiked. She alleges that they then took her to a hotel room, where they proceeded to sexually assault her.

In the police report, she claims the last thing she remembered was feeling sick and ‘sitting down on a couch’ before waking up the next morning with ‘her vagina very sore’ as well as ‘a burning/itching sensation’, The Daily Beast reports. After leaving the hotel room, the woman says she got in contact with a friend who said that she also felt sick after drinking from Tiny’s drink.

A second woman, Ms Jenks, says she had been invited to the couple’s hotel room after meeting Tiny in an airport bathroom in 2010, and reported similar allegations of falling ill after accepting a drink from Tiny. The report states that T.I then offered her MDMA before involving her in an ‘orgy’ to which she believes she ‘was not able to properly consent’ due to having been drugged.

Jenks goes on to claim that T.I forced her to get on a tour bus to LA and have sex with him against her wishes, and later confiscated her ID and trafficked her to Miami, Florida, where she was ‘forced to have sex with multiple women that I did not know’.

In the report, Jenks says that after escaping ‘life has never been the same. I have been sick and confused’.

In a statement, an attorney for T.I and Tiny said, ‘The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.’

More than 30 women have come forward to accuse the couple of a number of a crimes including drugging, kidnapping, and rape. T.I and Tiny have denied the allegations.