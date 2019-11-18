T.I.’s Daughter Deletes Her Instagram After He Talks About Monitoring Her Hymen

PA Images/princess_of_da_south/Instagram

T.I.’s daughter has deleted social media after her dad revealed he takes her to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact.

Deyjah Harris, 18, has been the centre of attention since T.I. made the disturbing revelation on the Life Hacks episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast earlier this month.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., revealed he books the appointments shortly after Deyjah’s birthday each year in order to keep track of her virginity.

PA

The horrific news was shared far and wide and many social media users took it upon themselves to comment on T.I.’s behaviour, with hundreds of people condemning his actions and branding him as ‘controlling’ and ‘possessive’.

Deyjah initially added to the interest as she unfollowed her dad on Instagram after he made the comments but it seems she’s now attempting to get out of the public eye as she has deactivated her social media accounts.

The 18-year-old had racked up 1.5 million followers and 104 posts on her ‘princess_of_da_south’ Instagram account but as of Sunday, November 17, the page ‘isn’t available’.

Similarly, the account linked to her Twitter handle, @yafavdeyj, doesn’t exist.

@yafavdeyj/Twitter

It seems the teenager is looking to have a social media detox after she – or more specifically, her hymen – became the centre of attention and the move is entirely warranted. Given how much people have been talking about Deyjah, her family and her personal life it’s only fair the 18-year-old gives herself a break.

T.I. claimed the twisted tradition involving the gynaecologist continued to take place with his daughter’s consent but her response to the public revelation appears to tell a different story.

As well as unfollowing her dad, Deyjah liked a series of tweets which slammed T.I. for his controlling nature, suggesting she agreed with what the Twitter users were saying.

T.I. made the unnerving revelation after he was asked by the podcast hosts whether he’d spoken to his children about sex.

He commented:

Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen.

PA

T.I.’s decision to take his daughter to the gynaecologist is not only invasive but also pretty pointless, as the hymen can ‘break’ for a number of reasons other than sex, including horse riding, inserting a tampon, riding a bike or doing gymnastics.

Deyjah did not appear to give any warning about her sudden abandonment of social media, so we’ll just have to wait and see if she decides to get back online any time soon.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]