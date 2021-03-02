T.I. And Tiny Sued For Defamation By Woman Who Claims Rapper Put Gun To Her Head

Tim Horner/theglamuniversity/Instagram

Atlanta rapper T.I. has been sued for defamation by a woman who claims he held a gun to her head.

Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta entrepreneur said to be a longtime friend of T.I. and his wife, Tiny, alleged that the incident took place in 2009 after she got into an altercation with TI’s assistant.

Advert 10

According to Peterson, T.I. responded by pointing a gun at her head and saying, ‘B*tch I’ll kill you.’

PA Images

After Peterson made her claims on social media, she reportedly became inundated with stories from women who felt they had been exploited or endangered during encounters with the rapper and Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Harris.

Peterson claims T.I. and Tiny have hit back at her allegations by smearing her name in public statements and social media posts, so she is now suing the couple for defamation and emotional distress, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Advert 10

The filing claims that Tiny insulted Peterson online shortly after the allegations surfaced in January, and that she posted a photo of Peterson’s eight-year-old son to her millions of followers. Peterson claims this exposed her son to ‘vitriol and danger.’

PA Images

The entrepreneur alleged she had been referenced in a video in which T.I. denies the allegations and talks about ‘evil at play’, and said that this, together with being singled out online by the couple, has prompted Instagram users to send her harassing and threatening messages.

T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Steve Sadow, told TMZ the couple ‘deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,’ adding: ‘These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.’

Advert 10

The lawyer went on to say that T.I. and Tiny ‘implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.’

A New York-based lawyer named Mr. Blackburn has approached law enforcement authorities in two states to seek criminal inquiries into T.I. and Tiny after Peterson’s allegations prompted others to come forward.

PA Images

Blackburn is acting on behalf of 11 people who said they were victimised by the couple or members of their entourage, with four women accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them, The New York Times reports.

Advert 10

The lawyer said the alleged experiences spanned more than a decade and involved ‘sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment’.

T.I. and Tiny have denied these allegations, with Sadow stating that they expect no charges to be made if the claims are ‘thoroughly and fairly’ investigated.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.