T.I’s Wife Responds To Him Checking His Daughter’s Hymen Is Still Intact

It has been more than a week since T.I. proudly confessed to taking his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynaecologist every year to check her hymen is still intact, but the controversy doesn’t seem to be simmering down any time soon.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, horrified people all over the world when he admitted to encouraging his daughter to waive her right to doctor-patient confidentiality to ensure she is still a virgin.

Of course, there’s no fool proof way of checking if a woman is still a virgin, as the hymen can be broken in a number of different ways from horse riding to inserting a tampon.

After the shock confession, Deyjah responded in a subtle yet extremely telling way by ‘liking’ a series of tweets branding her dad ‘disgusting’, ‘possessive’ and ‘controlling’.

When the 18-year-old was then inundated with messages of support, encouraging her to tell her side of the story, Deyjah told her followers: ‘i loveeeeeee yalllllll’, before liking three tweets which called out her dad for his actions.

While one tweet read simply: ‘That is just beyond possessive,’ another read: ‘This is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*,’ and the latter said: ‘”give me my results” first of all mf, those are HER results!! Like WTF.’

Just days later, Deyjah went onto unfollow both her dad and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, on social media.

While T.I. has said nothing following the backlash of his confession, Tiny has now had her say on the invasion of her daughter’s privacy and it was, erm, brief to say the least.

Tiny uploaded a picture of herself alongside her hubby with the caption ‘Mi amor por siempre’, and she was quickly inundated with comments about Deyjah.

‘Is Deyjah okay? We care…’ one person commented, but instead of confirming her step daughter is in fact alive and well, Tiny replied with a series of eyeroll emojis.

Others quickly responded telling Tiny the situation was serious, ‘maybe some of these folk are trolling, but this is a serious conversation. You can choose to stand by him but you can’t ignore the major issues at hand’.

Another person suggested that because Tiny isn’t Deyjah’s mum she probably has no input on the situation, and to be honest, her reply would suggest she doesn’t really care.

Either way, it’s amazing to see Deyjah standing up against the controlling behaviour of her dad.

