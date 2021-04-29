T-Pain Wipes Out Entire Team Of Racists On Call Of Duty

defnoodles/TikTok

T-Pain destroyed a whole team on Call of Duty (CoD) after they made racial slurs to the rapper.

Last night, Wednesday 28, the Church rapper was playing the popular video game when his opponents started calling him the N-word and saying ‘f*ck Black Lives Matter‘.

T-Pain, real name Faheem Rasheed Najm, then proceeds to hunt down all the players in the game while saying, ‘I want every single f*cking one of them.’

He also called on them to ‘delete the Black skins from your motherf*cking COD’, before continuing to shout that he ‘wants it all’.

T-Pain then proceeds to kill all of his racist CoD opponents and calls them ‘stupid idiots’ in the perfect revenge.

The rapper shared the clip where they can be heard saying the slurs to him on TikTok along with the caption, ‘Shutting down some racists in Call of Duty’.

Since sharing the video a few hours ago, it’s generated more than 186,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One person commented, ‘That felt so good for me and I wasn’t even playing.’

Another TikToker wrote, ‘I was yelling with you bro!!! That’s how you get some GET BACK!!’, as someone else dubbed T-Pain a ‘modern day civil rights activist’.

Meanwhile, another person pointed out that the racist gamers were hiding behind their anonymity. They wrote:

It’s amazing when they feel a sense of anonymity. They feel there [are] no consequences to the actions. But I’d bet they’d be scared to say it near you.

Someone else agreed writing, ‘Wow gotta’ love internet anonymity. This is why I stopped playing COD because of people like them. Glad [T-Pain] went in on them.’

Others apologised to the rapper for ‘having to deal with that nonsense’, while someone went as far as saying that those types of people that made the racial slurs make her ’embarrassed that [she’s] white’.

The rapper is yet to say anymore on the matter, but I think we can all agree that the racist gamers got their asses handed to them.

