Tana Mongeau Slams Ex-Girlfriend Bella Thorne’s False OnlyFans Claims

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Dec 2020 12:45
Tana Mongeau has made a not-so-subtle dig at her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, for claiming she was the first person to use OnlyFans.

Bella aggravated sex workers once again earlier this week when she claimed to be the ‘first’ to join the site, despite only signing up in August of this year.

‘Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool. Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared,’ she wrote on Instagram stories.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, December 18, Tana, who dated Bella back in 2017, said she was done promoting her own OnlyFans for the day, but added that she wasn’t going to claim to be the first celebrity to do it.

‘K, I’m done promoting my OnlyFans for the day. No I’m not guna claim I was the first celeb to do it either hahahahah,’ she wrote.

Tana launched her own OnlyFans account back in May of this year, three months before Bella, making $3 million during her first month on the platform.

Her comments come after former Disney star Bella found herself in hot water over the subscription site once again.

The 23-year-old was accused of ‘scamming’ people by advertising a single $200 pay-per-view photo of herself as ‘fully nude’ despite it later allegedly being revealed to be a bikini shot not to dissimilar from those seen on her public Instagram.

Earlier this year UNILAD spoke to sex workers about the impact Bella Thorne on OnlyFans.

Bella broke records when she earned $1 million on her very first day on the site, however she has been heavily criticised after OnlyFans bosses brought in caps limiting pay-per-view prices to $50 and tips to a maximum of $100, in the weeks after Thorne joined.

