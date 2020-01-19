Taylor Swift Attempted To Kick Justin Bieber Out Of Her Gym

Justin Bieber Taylor Swift justinbieber/Instagram/PA

No doubt many people can relate to the desire to get people they aren’t mad keen on kicked out of the gym. But few would go as far as to actually try it.

Advert

However, Taylor Swift clearly isn’t one to compromise when it comes to hitting the treadmill, and apparently prefers a quieter workout.

Swift, 30, has reportedly had a bunch of people removed from a gym in West Hollywood, including Justin Bieber.

Taylor Swift PA

TMZ broke the news, explaining Swift had booked out the Dogpound Gym for a one-to-one personal training session. But, to her apparent annoyance, she wasn’t the only one there.

Advert

While this scenario isn’t immediately relatable, I imagine it’s kind of comparable to if a non-celeb person booked a private training session at PureGym only for an entire Zumba class to rock up.

Everybody was apparently told to exit the gym sharpish, even the Biebs. However, when the 25-year-old Yummy singer’s security team was approached, they stood firm.

Bieber’s team reportedly said he would complete his workout before hitting the road, although – according to TMZ – he had been ‘mostly goofing around and dancing’ at this point.

Justin Bieber PA

I mean, I kind of get it. I would be pretty peeved if I’d shuffled off down to the gym after hunting down my sports bra and missing trainer sock only to be told to do one.

But fair’s fair, and Swift had booked out the whole facility, having already arranged for a private, solo appointment with a personal trainer. She hadn’t expected an audience, and this doesn’t necessarily mean she was after any hassle.

After Biebs and his security left the building, everyone else was asked to hop it quick-time. Bieber reportedly didn’t know who exactly had ordered him to leave, with a source telling TMZ he had ‘just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

Advert

Although this incident does not appear to be in any way personal, this isn’t the only time Bieber and Swift have been connected drama-wise in recent times.

In November, Swift opened up about her dispute with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, tweeting the following statement:

Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree not to re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told me that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.

It’s not been made clear why the Dogpound Gym didn’t make the situation clearer to their members prior to the Cats star’s visit. But no doubt it’s fun to tell people you were once thrown out of a gym by Taylor Swift…