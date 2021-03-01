Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix For ‘Horse Sh*t’ Sexist Joke

PA Images/Netflix

Taylor Swift has hit out at Netflix for slut-shaming the singer in its new series Ginny and Georgia.

During the series’ final episode, the show’s mother and daughter are seen arguing about relationships, in which Ginny remarks. ‘What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.’

The series attracted criticism over the weekend, and the hashtag ‘Respect Taylor Swift’ quickly began trending.

The comment adds to years of public commentary about Swift’s failed relationships, often portraying the singer in a negative light. The scrutiny has not gone unnoticed, with Swift even addressing the issue in several songs.

Swift, who has been in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn since around 2017, has criticised the show’s creators for fuelling sexism.

‘Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,’ she tweeted. ‘How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY,’ she added.

She also referenced Miss Americana, a documentary about her career that was first released on Netflix last year.

‘Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess,’ she added. Her response has received nearly 300,000 likes so far.

Swift’s fans have quickly rallied behind the singer. Some accused Netflix of stirring up controversy in a bid to increase views and ratings.

‘Netflix will profit out of successful women, air their documentaries, promote them as icons for International Women’s Day, & later approve misogynistic comments about them in their shows. It’s 2021 and we’re still calling out people to respect Taylor Swift, & every other woman,’ one person said.

‘Isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT,’ another person wrote.