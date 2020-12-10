unilad
Taylor Swift Is Dropping A Surprise Album At Midnight Tonight

by : Saman Javed on : 10 Dec 2020 13:12
Taylor Swift has announced she is dropping a surprise ninth studio album tonight.

In a Twitter post announcing the drop, she said the new album will be called Evermore, and is Folklore’s sister album.

It will mark the singer’s 9th studio album, and will be her third release with Republic Records.

The surprise drop will undoubtedly shock and excite fans, with Folklore only dropping this summer.

‘To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,’ the singer wrote on Twitter.

She added, ‘To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.’

Taylor Swift

The singer said she had ‘never done this before’ and in the past, has always treated albums as one-off eras.

Lastly, she said she had worked on the new album with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon.

Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff also worked with the Lover singer on Folklore.

‘We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…’ Swift said.

The tweet has already been liked more than 100,000 times, and fans are ecstatic.

Swift also surprise-dropped Folklore earlier this year, on July 24. So far, the album has sold more than 1 million copies in the US.

