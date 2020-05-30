Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of 'Making Out With Dog' During Instagram Post 6ix9ine/Instagram

Since his stint behind bars, Tekashi 6ix9ine has never been far away from the headlines, and today is no different.

In the latest of a string of bizarre stories about the rapper, fans have accused him of making out with his pet Bulldog on Instagram. I’m being deadly serious.

The musician got fans and trolls alike talking after an Instagram clip earlier in the week appeared to show him getting up close and personal with his French bulldog.

Check it out here:

Tekashi took to Instagram to upload a video explaining that the release date for his upcoming single TROLLZ music video would be pushed back until next week, on June 5.

He captioned the video:

IM SORRRRRRRYYYYYY TROLLZ JUNE 5TH NO MORE CHANGING I PROMISE.

Later in the clip, Tekashi’s French Bulldog comes over and attempts to eat what appears to be a piece of red candy out of his hand, prompting the rapper to say, ‘Papi, you can’t eat this,’ before showing the sweets into his own mouth.

But, as anyone who has dogs of their own will know, there’s not a lot they won’t do to get hold of a piece of food they’ve got their eyes on.

So, in true Bulldog fashion, Papi followed the piece of candy right over to 6ix9ine’s mouth and began chomping away at the piece left on show.

If we’re being totally honest, I think you’d be hard pushed to find any dog owner who hasn’t been in the similar situation, but with Tekashi being Tekashi, it wasn’t long before the comments section was flooded with people saying it looked as though the rapper was essentially snogging his beloved pooch.

‘So we just gonna ignore the fact that he let the dog lick him in the mouth?’ one follower commented, while another added, ‘or we not going to talk about him eating his dogs tongue?’

A third wrote:

So, nobody saw him make out with his dog? The way he letting that dog lick the inside of his mouth just don’t sit right wimme.

Another follower highlighted the filter Tekashi had used, which made his eyes blue and his lips big and red, writing, ‘First you have lip fillers and second you was making out wit your dog.’

Even 6ix9ine’s girlfriend couldn’t resist getting in on the trolling, commenting, ‘Babe, is that my lipstick you got on?’

She’s got you there, Tekashi.