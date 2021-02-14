Tekashi 6ix9ine Filmed Calling Meek Mill N-Word Trying To Fight Outside Club

nojumper/DatPiff/Twitter

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been filmed calling fellow rapper Meek Mill the N-word in an altercation outside a night club in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the clip that’s surfaced online, Tekashi was being held back by Meek Mill’s security yesterday, February 13, while calling the All Eyes on You rapper a ‘p*ssy n*****’.

Advert 10

Continuing to shout at Mill, Tekashi then alleges that a member of Mill’s security is a cop, and calls him out for having security in the club while he had none.

Warning: Strong Language

In a separate video taken from someone with Mill, the cameraman calls Tekashi a ‘b*tch n*****’ as the Trollz rapper shouts, ‘I don’t need no security, I got my own fight. I don’t need no security in the club.’

Advert 10

Mill – real name Robert Rihmeek Williams – later shared a story to his Instagram asking Tekashi what his beef is. He says, ‘This n*****’tryna’ run up on me and tryna’ get me locked up. Why you pick me? What did we do to the 6ix9ine? Why the f*ck you tryna’ take me off the streets, p*ssy?’

The rapper caption the Instagram story, ‘N**** going insane. Lucky you didn’t get toasted.’

meekmill/Instagram

The Going Bad rapper also took to Twitter to recall his version of events. He wrote, ’69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf [sic].’

Advert 10

‘We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol [sic].’

Tekashi himself is yet to respond to last night’s events.

According to The Source, following Tekashi’s release from prison last year, he called out Mill for his association with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who – like Tekashi himself – reportedly worked with federal authorities in a drug smuggling case.

Advert 10

Mill previously tweeted about an unnamed rapper whom he dubbed a ‘rat’ for speaking to the authorities – presumably referring to Tekashi.

He tweeted back in May:

I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets! [sic]