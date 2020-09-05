Tekashi 6ix9ine Says 'There's No Difference Between Me And Tupac' Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube/Getty

The ever modest Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed there’s ‘no difference’ between him and the late Tupac Shakur.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 24-year-old rapper discussed everything from his sentencing, whether he regrets being part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, and pleading guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance.

The interview, published Wednesday, September 2, came just days before the rapper released his first album since being released from prison.



The controversial character has seen quite a change in circumstances over the past year. In February, Tekashi was facing years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms and racketeering charges; now, more than six months on, he has his first number one song under his belt as well as more than one billion YouTube video views accumulated in just four months.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, said he plans to ‘just keep dominating’.

Tupac came into the conversation when the Trollz rapper was discussing the when he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He was seen in videos miming graphic acts and touching a 13-year-old while she performed sex acts on other men.

18 at the time of the ordeal, Tekashi described himself as not a ’40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein-type’ and that he’s now ‘a true inspiration to the kids’.



Tekashi was then asked, ‘Do you understand the view that you don’t need to be a public figure, that you don’t deserve to be famous, based on your real-world actions with real human victims?’

He replied:

No, I don’t. Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape. Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur?

Tupac was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 1994 and was sentenced to 18 months to four-and-a-half years in prison.



After playing Tupac’s Troublesome ’96 to Tekashi said:

What’s the difference between that and Billy? ‘A born leader, never leave the crib without my heater!’ You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me.

Coscarelli then said Tekashi only has ‘one type of record’ while Tupac was ‘multifaceted’. Tekashi replied, ‘I got to feed what, in 2020, is relevant. I got to feed the masses. There’s no difference between me and Tupac Shakur.’

Knowing he’s the currently villain of the rap world, Tekashi ended the interview with, ‘Keep hating me, because you’re going to keep tuning in.’