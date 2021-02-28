unilad
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Stripper Over Alleged Champagne Bottle Injury

28 Feb 2021
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Stripper Over Alleged Champagne Bottle Injury6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by a woman over claims he threw a bottle of champagne at her head.

Alexis Salaberrios, who works as an exotic dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret, says she was left with a huge cut on her head after the rapper allegedly threw the bottle into the crowd on Saturday, February 20.

Her lawsuit claims that Takeshi – real name Daniel Hernandez – threw the ‘deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury’ after someone in the crowd called him a ‘rat’.

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears in courtPA Images

However, the bottle missed the intended target, and landed directly on Salaberrios’ head, TMZ reports. An image published by the website appears to show the top of her head, which is covered in blood.

Salaberrios’ attorney, David M Tarlow, told the publication his client needed a trip to hospital following the incident, where she received several staples to close the head wound.

The lawsuit also reportedly takes aim at the venue for a lack of security around the 24-year-old rapper, who it says is known for having ‘a propensity for violence’.

Salaberrios says staff at the club urged her not to get police involved following the incident, however she ignored their advice and reported it to the authorities.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Insta 26ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

She is now suing Tekashi for aggravated battery, as well as the club for gross negligence for its part in the incident.

However, the rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, has hit back at the claims, completely denying that he was ever involved at all.

‘There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed,’ he said.

Tekashi recently returned to Instagram after a six-month hiatus, telling fans the reason he stepped away from social media and the world of music was because of his excessive weight gain, adding that he needed to ‘focus on himself’.

Emma Rosemurgey

