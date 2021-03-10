Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Millions For Allegedly Ripping Off GOOBA

Tkeashi6ix9ine/YouTube

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for copyright infringement over his hit single GOOBA.

Beat Demons, a producer duo from Texas, have alleged that GOOBA is a ‘mirror’ of their song Regular.

Advert 10

GOOBA was Tekashi’s first single after he was released from prison in April 2020, and it debuted at third place on the US Billboard Hot 100.

6ix9ine_/Instagram

As per TMZ, the producers are now suing the rapper for copying their song. Beat Demons allege that the melody, form, structure and function of GOOBA is extremely similar to their track.

As per the lawsuit, they believe Tekashi and his team likely heard Regular, which was released in 2018, and were inspired by it. In the claim, they demanded the rapper pay them the profit he made from the single as damages.

Advert 10

It is not the first time the rapper has faced copyright claims over the single. In May 2020, a Kenyan producer named Magix Enga claimed that the track used one of his beats without permission.

PA Images

After he submitted a copyright claim, the song was removed from YouTube for a number of hours before being reinstated. A screenshot taken from the YouTube page showed the message, ‘This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga.’

In February, Tekashi and Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill got into an altercation outside a nightclub in Miami. Tekashi later included the footage in the video for his latest single, ZaZa.

Advert 10

Taking to Instagram, Tekashi said Meek Mill had sent him a cease and desist letter that stated that the video violated his rights by using his likeness for personal gain and profit.

‘How you start something you can’t finish? He want to be taken out the video because people are laughing at him,’ Tekashi said.

While the video has since been removed, it seems Tekashi does not want to settle the dispute between the two rappers so easily. In the clip, he taunts Meek Mill, claiming that he has more money than him, before challenging him to a fight.

The video was captioned, ‘Tell Meek Mill come fight me 1 V 1… The streets vs the real life. I don’t do nothing for free & I got more money than this bozo and he been rapping for 10 years.’

Advert 10