Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Jade Breaks Instagram Silence After His Release

Tekashi __ohsoyoujade/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s s girlfriend has broken her Instagram silence following the rapper’s release.

He was released last week to due to coronavirus fears and the 23-year-old having respiratory issues.

While the rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – has been quiet on social media himself, his girlfriend Jade took to Instagram and shared a video of his music plaques.

Tekashi 6ix9ine PA Images

Tekashi himself hasn’t posted on his Instagram page yet, but he did comment on an Instagram post about LA Mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards for those who ‘snitch’ on businesses breaking the city’s strict stay-at-home order.

Yesterday, April 9, Jade shared the video with the caption:

Your King Is Back… “he don’t want me to tell ya the reason they let em out because they want him to find out who started the Coronavirus and no he didn’t rat guys he just spoke a lil.

Tekashi was arrested back in 2018 for racketeering, drugs and weapons charges, and was sentenced to only just sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 after he cooperated with the police.

His request of leaving prison early due to the pandemic was initially denied at the end of March with the judge saying he didn’t have the legal power to grant his release.

Tekashi 69 6ix9ine_/Instagram

US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who rejected the request, commented in a written order that he didn’t have legal authority to change the sentence, which prosecutors had pointed out when opposing the request.

However, on Thursday, April 2, the judge did a 180 on his decision and granted the rapper early release after all.

Explaining his decision, as per The Independent, Engelmayer wrote:

In light of the heightened medical risk presented to Mr Hernandez by the Covid-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr Hernandez’s sentence.

Martha Stewart Has More Street Cred Than Tekashi 6ix9ine PA Images

Judge Engelmayer had formerly said that if he would have known about the pandemic back in December when he sentenced Tekashi, he would have considering allowing him finish his sentence at home. The rapper was diagnosed with respiratory issues back in October.

Tekashi is one of 900 prisoners released early in New York due to the pandemic. The city is the worst hit by the virus in the US with over 87,000 confirmed cases.