Terry Crews Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has celebrated his 53rd birthday with the receipt of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The star was unveiled on Friday, July 30, with a ceremony commemorating the moment held at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. and hosted by Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
It honours Crews’ time in television, during which he has starred in sitcoms such as Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, though his long list of accomplishments also includes being a former NFL star and children’s book illustrator.
Speaking at the event, Crews said, ‘I appreciate this, and let me tell you something, the best is yet to come! I am just getting started!’ The birthday boy further demonstrated his excitement for the acknowledgement by dancing on his star on the famous pavement.
As well as on television, the actor has also made numerous appearances on the big screen with roles in six Adam Sandler movies as well as The Expendables trilogy, White Chicks and Deadpool 2.
In an interview with Variety, Crews credited many of the people he has worked with helping him with his success.
He commented:
When you’re around the greats, it really helps your career. I’ve been blessed to work with the best in business and it only makes you better.
When you’re around people like Andy Samberg and Sandler and Chris Rock, you can’t lose. It’s like playing on Michael Jordan’s team – you’re going to get a ring.
Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, previously described Crews as ‘one talented entertainer’ who ‘has delved into many aspects of the entertainment world quite successfully’, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Martinez went on to say that Crews is a ‘fan favourite’, and that fans will no doubt be ‘excited to be able to visit his star on Hollywood Boulevard for many years to come!’
Crews, who brought his grandmother to the ceremony, was also joined at the event by Tichina Arnold, who portrayed his wife on Everybody Hates Chris, and America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel.
