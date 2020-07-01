Terry Crews Faces Backlash For 'Black Lives Better' Tweets PA/NBC

Terry Crews has come under fire yet again for his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor attracted criticism from thousands of people on social media after he suggested ‘Black Lives Matter’ could morph into ‘Black Lives Better’.

It comes as the BLM movement has gained significant traction in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, with hundreds of thousands of people around the world demanding racial equality and justice for all Black lives.

But whereas the movement has been clear in its stance against anti-Blackness and racism, to create a world ‘where Black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise’, some have misconstrued its message.

Cries of ‘All Lives Matter‘ and ‘White Lives Matter’ – the white supremacist phrase that originated in 2015 as a racist response to the BLM movement – could soon be heard in earnest, completely missing the point.

It was never about being better than anyone else; not once has the movement implied Black lives matter more, or only Black lives matter.

Yet Crews’ tweet appears to miss this point entirely, with the actor writing:

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter

His comments echo tweets he sent out earlier this month – tweets that also sparked backlash – in which he claimed: ‘Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.’

Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter, Bernice King, was among the many who called out Crews’ remarks this time around, telling him: ‘We’re so far from that bridge, Terry… Justice is not a competition.’

Crews responded, telling her he agreed and adding: ‘I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity. #blacklivesmatter’

A whole host of high-profile celebrities also questioned Crews’ intentions, as seen below:

Others still described his actions and words as ‘ignorant’ and ‘irresponsible’, particularly because he has such a large following of fans who look up to him and see him as a role model.

Crews is yet to respond to these claims.