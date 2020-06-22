Terry Crews Under Fire For Naming Things 'Only A Father Can Give You' terrycrews/Instagram/PA

Terry Crews has come under fire for sharing a Father’s Day post on Instagram in which he named things ‘only a father can give you’.

The actor’s post came as part of a trio of pictures and videos he shared online, with the words ‘I am a father’ repeated a number of times.

Crews, who has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks, indicated the posts were a stance against racism as he wrote: ‘FATHERHOOD equals FREEDOM’.

In the caption of one post, he wrote:

For slaveowners, It was ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to remove the presence and influence of a Father in the lives of their slaves.

One of the three posts showed Crews holding a sign which read ‘I am a father’, while the remaining two showed a short film titled with the same statement. The film named a number of Black fathers who have lost their lives as a result of racism, including George Floyd and Eric Garner, and featured actors such as Michael Ealy, Blair Underwood and Crews.

The creators of the film, Icon Mann, explained its intention was to ‘salute all the fathers lost to unlawful police violence, and every man raising legacy.’

On their Instagram page, the creators wrote:

We are killed daily without context that we are sons, brothers, lovers, friends, spouses, and #dads.

Alongside one of the videos, Crews posted a caption listing ‘The three things only a Father can give you’, namely:

Your NAME

Your INHERITANCE

Your SECURITY

While the film carried a powerful message, Crews has come under fire for his choice of caption, with many people pointing out that name, inheritance and security don’t have to come from a father.

One Instagram user wrote:

I appreciate the sentiment and I don’t have a shadow of doubt in my mind that you are a great father, but you have to realise the flipancy of what you’re saying. Myself and countless others didn’t get any of these things from their fathers, and these are certainly not things exclusively attainable by a father figure.

Another responded:

last time i checked my mother and ANY OTHER mother can most definitely give you ALL of these things. i say this as someone who’s father is very much in my life. [sic]

Supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is vital, but to say only fathers can give children their name, inheritance and security is to dismiss the other family and community members involved in raising them, as well as the work the child puts in themselves.

Crews may recognise why people have disagreed with his caption, but he doesn’t appear to have responded to the backlash at the time of writing, June 22.