Terry Jones, Star Of Monty Python, Has Died Aged 77
Monty Python’s Flying Circus star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77.
His death has been confirmed by his agent.
The sad news comes after Michael Palin revealed his co-star was ‘not doing terribly well’ in his long battle against dementia last year, at the time noting it was ‘just a matter of time’.
Comedy actor Jones was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016 and Palin confirmed his friend’s condition had drastically worsened in recent months.
When Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball asked Palin how he was getting on, live on air, he answered:
Well, not terribly well – the kind of dementia he has is not something that can be cured particularly. It’s just a matter of time.
I go and see him, but he can’t speak much, which is a terrible thing.
Palin added:
I mean, for someone who was so witty and verbal and articulate and argued and debated, to be deprived of speech is a hard thing.
Tributes have already begun pouring in online for the immensely talented Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian.
In addition to creating and starring in Monty Python, alongside Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones made his directional debut with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, before going on to direct Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.
One fan tweeted, ‘Very sad to hear about the passing of Terry Jones. The jocular chaos of his Medieval Lives series was one of the reasons I first got interested in the period.’
Another added, ‘RIP Terry Jones … and thanks for all the laughs and thoughtful creations you brought to the world. #TimelessMontyPython’
Rest in peace to a true legend.
