The Flash Actor Logan Williams Died Of Fentanyl Overdose Aged 16 Warner Bros. Television/Marlyse Williams

The Flash actor Logan Williams has died from a fentanyl overdose at the age of just 16, his mother has said.

Logan, who played young Barry Allen on The Flash, which aired on CW, died suddenly on April 2, following a three-year addiction to the substance.

Although the cause of death wasn’t initially reported, his mother Marlyse Williams said toxicology reports confirmed her son had died from an opioid overdose.

Speaking to the New York Post, she said: ‘His death is not going to be in vain. He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.’

Marlyse told how she first became aware of her son’s drug use after the auditioning process became ‘way too stressful’ for the teen, who should’ve turned 17 on April 9.

At first, she caught him using marijuana, however she says it quickly escalated to other drugs. Although she wasn’t fully aware he was using other drugs at the time, Marlyse says her son ‘was in complete denial because he was so ashamed’ of his addiction.

In the following three years, Marlyse tried many ways to help her son get clean from his addiction, including remortgaging the family home to send him to an expensive treatment centre in the US and last summer sending him to another facility in British Columbia for a month. After that Logan was living in a group home.

Marlyse explained:

I did everything humanly possible, everything a mother could do, I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.

Helping her son to try and overcome his demons understandably put a strain on the family, which Marlyse explaining that ‘it basically sucks all the energy out’.

However, she managed to keep his addictions secret from those in the entertainment business because ‘Logan was always hoping to get back into acting, music or whatever future he wanted’.

Marlyse said: ‘We didn’t want people to know because of judgement, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism. We wanted it to go away.’

The last time Marlyse and her son were together, the pair shared an amazing family dinner, where they ate Logan’s favourite meal, played rummy and chatted all evening.

She recalled:

He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.’ I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you’.

Four days after that evening, Marlyse identified her child’s body at a funeral home.

‘Seeing him like that was as gut-wrenching as hearing that he died. It was horrific. Horrific. He was cold,’ she said. ‘But I have to say I feel like he was restless and he needed me to tell him it’s okay to let go and that the pain is over and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore.’

On Mother’s Day, four of Logan’s friends came to Marlyse’s door with flowers for her.

She said:

I asked them, ‘I hope you bought your mom flowers.’ And they said, ‘We brought you the expensive ones and our moms the cheap ones, because Logan had such good taste and loved you.’

Now, Marlyse hopes her son’s tragic death will raise awareness of opioid addiction, as well as creating a legacy out of the tragedy.

Rest in peace, Logan Williams.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.