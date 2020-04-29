The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Original Cast Members Reunite For First Time Since 1996 Will Smith/Snapchat/NBC

The original cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have reunited for the first time since 1996, and it’s the reunion we didn’t know we needed.

Advert

Before you start calling the quarantine police, the celebrity cast of course reunited from their respective homes, via Will Smith’s new Snapchat show, Will From Home.

Featuring in the reunion was Will himself along with his onscreen cousins, Alfonso Riberio (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks) and Karyn Parson (Hilary Banks).

fresh prince NBC

The Banks’s well-loved butler Geoffrey, played by Joseph Marcell, also made an appearance, alongside Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Vivian Banks, and the infamous DJ Jazzy Jeff, who was – naturally – boasting a pair of sunglasses in true Jazzy Jeff style.

Advert

During the episode, Will chatted to his former colleagues about their time on the show, reminiscing like it was just yesterday, when in reality it’s been a couple of decades now.

One question Will asked the cast was: ‘Do any of you have a problem feeling stuck in the world expecting you to be your character?’

In response to this, DJ Jazzy Jeff says:

I got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake. You would see in people eyes when they were about to do the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it. Besides that, I’m good.

Check it out here:

Will also talked about his character’s name being the same as his real name, and how it was down to Alfonso Riberio it came to be that way.

Naturally, Alfonso remembered this, adding that he said to Will at the time: ‘If you’re ever going to do this show [Fresh Prince of Bel-Air], you have to be Will Smith.’

Advert

Will explained why Alfonso said this, saying the reason was because people were going to call him it ‘for the rest of his life’ – and he wasn’t wrong; Alfonso will always be Carlton in my eyes.

51-year-old Smith started his new Snapchat show earlier this month, and has had an array of celebs chat with him already.

Will From Home will be a 12-part series, and his first episode gave fans an insight into the actor’s garage contents, which included a Men In Black cardboard cut out and a statue of his son Jaden because, you know, what A-list celeb doesn’t have a statue of their kid?

Speaking of Jaden, he – along with other members of the Smith family – appeared on the show, as well as big name celebs like Tyra Banks.

You can watch new episodes via Smith’s official Snapchat account on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.