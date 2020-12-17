The Game Just Declared Drake 'The Michael Jackson Of Hip-Hop' losangelesconfidential/Instagram/PA Images

The Game has declared Drake ‘the Michael Jackson of hip-hop’ in a new interview.

‘Drake is amazing. He’s like the Michael Jackson of hip-hop,’ the former G-Unit member said.

He added, ‘There’s no writer, there’s no artist like Drake. He different. Everything Drake does is amazing.’

In the interview with Power 106 LA, he also praised the Canadian rapper’s influence across the music industry, saying, ‘He gets on an unsigned artist’s record, the unsigned artist becomes a major artist. He puts out songs that women love to death, that you love.’

Some users on Twitter were quick to disagree.

Others came to the defence of the rapper, pointing out Drake’s chart success.

However, fans were left a little confused after The Game claimed that Drake was the only artist alive that has more number one albums than him.

In truth, to date, The Game has three number one albums, as per Billboard, while Drake has 11.

Beating them both for the top spots are Eminem with 12 and Jay-Z with 15.

One Twitter user said they couldn’t take The Game’s comments seriously after he lied at the beginning of the interview.

The Game isn’t the first artist to liken Drake’s success to that of Jackson. Earlier this year, Fat Joe said Drake was ‘possible the hardest person to get in touch with’.

‘And let’s be clear: every song he does goes No. 1. He’s just like the Michael Jackson of this time,’ he said during an Instagram Live.

This year, Drake surpassed the record for the most top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, a title previously held by Michael Jackson. He had 40 songs in the chart after his collaborations with DJ Khaled on Popstar and Greece entered the Hot 100.