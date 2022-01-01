The Infamous ‘Death List’ Has Been Updated For 2022

Alamy

It seems like every other week we learn that yet another beloved celebrity has left us, and one cult website has spend decades trying to predict whose deaths we should be bracing for next.

It’s not one for the overly sensitive, but the Death List has gained quite a following since it was first launched all the way back in 1987, as the forum’s committee does its best to predict which famous faces are not long for this Earth.

The ‘game’ is simple: at the start of each year, 50 famous faces are placed on the list, marking them out for their likelihood to die by the next New Year’s.

The committee has had mixed ‘success’: its record was set in 2020 when 20 out of the 50 names on the list passed away – a figure the committee claims was ‘buoyed by the global pandemic’ – but in 1991 its members pulled a UK at Eurovision, scoring nil points.

Last year, it correctly predicted 12, with Captain Sir Tom Moore marking the first from the list in February, and the tragic passing of Betty White on New Year’s Eve concluding the 2021 Death List. Other successful predictions included Bob Dole, Murray Walker and Prince Philip, who took the number one spot on the 2021 list.

As the committee notes, White was ‘earmarked for the top spot’ on the 2022 list, an honour that now goes to the equally iconic Dick Van Dyke.

New additions to the list include Sir Bobby Charlton, Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, and footballer Pele, while some well known figures, such as Mikhail Gorbachev and (whisper it quietly) David Attenborough have returned after a period of absence.

The majority of names on the list are well into their 90s, but despite their ages many are still in incredibly good health, so with any luck 2022 will be another disappointing year for the Death List.

