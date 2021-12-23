Jay-Z Compared Beyonce To Michael Jackson And The Internet Has Questions

Alamy

Jay-Z has sparked a debate among music fans after he compared his wife Beyoncé and her iconic Coachella performance to Michael Jackson.

The rapper discussed the two infamous singers on Twitter Spaces this week as part of a conversation with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, where he described Beyoncé’s Coachella set as ‘thrilling’.

The 2018 headline performance saw the Single Ladies singer become the first Black woman to headline Coachella, and she used the opportunity to pay homage to the culture of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as her hits were reimagined through a marching band halftime show.

Jay-Z praised his wife for the performance as he commented: ‘Bey’s gonna be mad at [me] for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella. She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at nine. And the kids are the same.’

The rapper went on to challenge people to find him ‘a concert that’s as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella’, before expressing belief that ‘Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.’

Beyoncé has previously acknowledged her admiration of Jackson and stressed that he taught her a lot growing up, with an open letter written in 2014 and cited by the Metro saying he taught her that ‘sometimes you have to forget technique, forget what you have on. If you feel silly, you have to go from the gut just let it go.’

She added: ‘Michael Jackson changed me, and helped me to become the artist I am thank you Michael.’

It’s unclear what Beyoncé thought of her husband’s comparison of her to the Man in the Mirror singer, but Twitter users were quick to express their views as many began to debate over Jay-Z’s comments.

One person commented: ‘I Love Beyoncé but don’t take it too far saying she’s better than Michael Jackson.’

Another argued: ‘Beyonce is one of the greatest entertainers the industry has ever seen and will ever see. Nobody is operating at the same level as her creatively, as a vocalist, as a visual artist and as a live performer. Not her peers, not her predecessors and not anyone working right now.’

Other fans took a more middling view, arguing that the two singers could not, or rather should not, be compared.

One response read: ‘Arguing about Beyonce and Michael Jackson is just something I feel like we should never do. Just like when people get to comparing Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Some topics are just off limits because it never ends well lol.’

With passionate arguments on both sides, fans will likely just have to agree to disagree on this one.

