The Kid From Mr Bean’s Holiday Was In Years And Years

Universal Pictures/BBC

Rowan Atkinson fans will no doubt be familiar with the poor young boy who finds himself abandoned on a train in Mr Bean’s Holiday, but many might not realise that same young boy was also in Years and Years.

We’re quickly made to feel sorry for the character of Stepan in Mr Bean’s Holiday, who finds himself unexpectedly travelling with Mr Bean after his father, who was tasked with taking a photo of Atkinson’s character, misses the train.

With dad Emil left looking horrified on the station platform, Stepan and Mr Bean end up going on a strange and action-packed journey to reunite the young boy with his father.

The 2007 comedy introduced Mr Bean to a new generation of youngsters, as well as entertaining those who remembered the first episodes of Mr Bean released 17 years earlier, and as a result many fans will be familiar with Stepan’s unfortunate story, brought to life by actor Maxim Baldry.

Baldry was around 10 years old when he appeared in the comedy, but his acting career did not stop there and he has since gone on to appear in a number of other popular titles. Whether fans recognised him, however, is a different story.

At 25 years old, Baldry now has much longer hair than he did in Mr Bean’s holiday and, of course, looks a lot more grown up than he did in the comedy. Following his role alongside Atkinson, Baldry played Liam Donovan in Hollyoaks between 2016 and 2017 as well as appearing in the critically acclaimed BBC drama Years and Years.

Released in 2019, Years and Years follows one family over 15 years as Britain slowly turns into a dictatorship. Baldry stars as refugee Viktor Goraya, who is the love-interest of Daniel Lyons (Russell Tovey), alongside Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, Anne Reid and T’Nia Miller, among others.

Fans who did recognise Baldry as the young boy from Mr Bean were quick to express their shock, with one person writing: ‘Holy sh*t! Not only does #YearsAndYears have Noel from Hear’Say in it…but also the little boy from Mr Bean’s Holiday!! Feel old yet? I do.’

Another commented: ‘I was today years old when I realised the little boy from Mr Bean’s Holiday is Viktor from Years and Years.’

Baldry’s other credits include the rom-com Last Christmas and a 2020 episode of Doctor Who, as well as the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.