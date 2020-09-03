The Rock And His Family Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus The Rock/Instagram

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed he and his family, including his two youngest children, all tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor explained his situation in a lengthy video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, where he said testing positive for COVID-19 was ‘one of the most challenging things’ his family had ever had to endure.

While Johnson ‘wished’ it was only himself who got the disease, he confirmed it also impacted his wife, Lauren, and his ‘two baby girls’, Jasmine and Tiana.

See The Rock’s video below:

The family tested positive for coronavirus last month and are now thankfully recovering, with Johnson confirming that they are ‘healthy’ and no longer contagious.

He commented:

Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times. The reason I feel this is different is my number one priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones… so this one was a real kick in the gut.

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways, with some experiencing symptoms similar to a mild flu while others require hospital treatment and the use of a ventilator to help them breathe.

Johnson said he was ‘counting [his] blessings’ because his family had come out of their ordeal ‘stronger and healthier’, but they are well aware that not everyone is so lucky.

Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, were said to have experienced nothing more than a ‘little sore throat’, while Johnson and his wife had a ‘tough’ time with the virus.

The actor believes his family contracted the disease from close family friends, who were said to be ‘devastated’ to have passed on the virus. Johnson added that his family and their friends had been ‘very disciplined’ when it comes to social distancing, but he acknowledged that ‘even greater discipline’ is needed to help stop the spread of the virus.

Encouraging his followers to stay safe, Johnson said:

Wear your mask, it is a fact, it is the right to do, it is the responsible thing to do, but also, not only for yourself or for your family or loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings… I am not a politician, I am a man who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them, but I am also a man who cares about all of you guys.

The Rock and wife Lauren PA Images

Johnson ended his video with tips on how his followers could prevent themselves from catching coronavirus, saying: ‘Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.’

After Johnson shared his news, his fans and followers took to social media to offer their well-wishes to the actor and his family.